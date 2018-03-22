Hearing next months on cost of Kehoe defamation case

A hearing over liability for legal costs in the defamation case brought against RTE by Sinn Féin political manager Nicky Kehoe will take place next month.

Last month, Mr Kehoe, a former IRA member, was awarded €3,500 against RTÉ over a Saturday with Clare Byrne radio broadcast in October 2015.

A High Court jury made an overall award of €10,000 for the defamatory comment made by former TD Joe Costello on the show in which Mr Costello said Mr Kehoe was a former IRA chief of staff directing Sinn Féin members of Dublin City Council how to vote.

The jury found the national broadcaster was 35 per cent liable for the defamation while Mr Costello was 65 per cent at fault.

However, because Mr Kehoe did not sue Mr Costello, there was no judgment against him.

The jury found the broadcast was defamatory because it meant he was not a fit person to be involved in the democratic process.

The case was adjourned to Thursday to deal with costs.

Cian Ferriter SC, for RTÉ, told Mr Justice Bernard Barton the matter would take about an hour to hear and the judge agreed to adjourn it to April 16th.