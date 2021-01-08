Hare coursing action needs to be heard as soon as possible, ICC lawyers say

The Irish Coursing Club (ICC) has asked the High Court to hear its application for an injunction allowing its activities to re-commence as a matter of urgency.

The ICC’s Martin Hayden told the High Court on Friday that because the annual coursing season is limited, and is due to finish at the end of February, it was vital from his client’s perspective that the injunction be given some priority by the court.

The club’s proceedings are against the Minister for Health and Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage, who are expected to oppose the injunction application.

Earlier this week the ICC, which regulates hare coursing in Ireland launched a legal challenge against the State’s failure to include it in a list of activities allowed to operate during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Coursing events had been allowed take place during the run-up to Christmas, due to its inclusion on a Government-approved list of permitted sports.

However, the ICC said on Christmas Eve, when the Government announced its latest round of restrictions, coursing was de-listed as a permitted sport.

The ICC says while its activities were de-listed other similar sports, including its sister sport greyhound racing, horse racing and other equine activities, have been allowed by the government to proceed.

No reasons were given for its de-listing, the ICC also claims.

It seeks various declarations and orders including one setting aside the Minister for Health’s decision to de-list the ICC and its sporting activities set out in statutory instrument under the 1947 Health Act.

It also wants an order reinstating the ICC and coursing to the list of sports permitted to operate. It further seeks an injunction allowing it to resume its activities pending the outcome of its full judicial review proceedings.

When the matter returned before the court on Friday Mr Hayden, appearing with Eoin O’Shea BL, for the ICC, said the parties had agreed that the injunction could be listed for hearing on January 19th next, subject to the availability of a judge to hear the matter.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey adjourned the matter for mention to a date next week.