FAI and ODCE reach agreement on assessment of documents

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) have agreed on a methodology on how certain documents given by the former to the latter are to be assessed to see if they are legally privileged or not.

The ODCE wants the court to examine the documents as part of its inquiry into “certain matters” concerning the association. The applications, made under the 2014 Companies Act, came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court on Thursday.

She will decide later as to whether the documents are legally privileged and cannot be used as part of the ODCE investigation. The material at the centre of the application is contained in the minutes of several meetings of the FAI’s board of management held between February 2016 and last March.

Kerida Naidoo SC, for the ODCE, said the sides had “engaged most constructively” and agreed on a methodology as to how the applications can proceed.

Counsel said the court was being asked to consider a relatively small number of extracts from two sets of documents, which the FAI deem legally privileged. It was hoped the matter could be disposed of following a short hearing, he said.

The ODCE may have to make two further similar applications to the court in respect of documentation potentially relevant to its investigation, Mr Naidoo said. One of those would be against a third party, he added.

Shane Murphy SC, for the FAI, said his client was satisfied with the arrangement in respect of the documentation. The material under consideration by the judge was provided by the FAI to the ODCE following a request in April.

The judge welcomed the progress made between the parties and said,to ensure speedy progress, any other applications in respect of other documents should be made “as soon as possible”.

Protect

The FAI claims privilege over certain extracts of documents it has given to the ODCE so as to protect its position against third parties and not the corporate watchdog.

The documents sought include the minutes of all meetings of the FAI board of directors and committees of the board from January 1st, 2016 to March 21st last.

The items which the FAI claims privilege over includes legal advice its board received from Rea Walshe in February 2016 over an agreement with a prospective sponsor and in November 2016 on the FAI’s potential liability over possible and ongoing legal actions against it. Ms Walshe is now the FAI’s interim chief executive.

It also claims privilege over legal advice the board received regarding an internal investigation and the rights of affected parties to bring appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in June 2017.

Other allegedly privileged documents are legal advice from Ms Walshe regarding disciplinary matters in December 2017 and concerning an application from one of its members for a licence in January of last year.

One of the issues previously raised by the ODCE was whether Ms Walshe could be considered as the association’s internal legal adviser at the relevant time. This was due to the number of different roles she has held with the FAI since she was appointed as the FAI’s head of legal and licensing in 2014.

Mr Naidoo said it was now accepted by the ODCE that Ms Walshe, a qualified solicitor, was the association’s legal adviser at the relevant times. The judge welcomed the clarification in respect of Ms Walshe and adjourned the matter to a date in late July.