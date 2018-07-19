Couple whose daughter died days after birth at Waterford Hospital settle action

A couple who sued for nervous shock after their daughter, one of twins, died five days after her delivery at Waterford University Hospital have settled their action against the HSE on undisclosed terms.

The HSE admitted there was a delay in the delivery of twins Alex and Robyn Widger on June 15th 2014 and such a delay was in breach of duty of care.

It was not admitted the delay in delivery caused the death of baby Alex and causation was at issue in the case.

Approving the settlement on Thursday, the terms of which are confidential, Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with the parents on their loss.

Monica and Brian Widger, Bramble Way, Foxwood, Six Cross Roads, Waterford city had sued the HSE for nervous shock over the death of Alex.

It was claimed, during Mrs Widger’s pregnancy with her twins, that it was ascertained in May 2014 she was carrying identical twins who shared the same placenta but individual foetal sacs.

Her pregnancy was recognised as high risk requiring special care and attention up to and including the birth of the twins.

A growth discrepancy was noted between the twins and Alex was underdeveloped. Repeated monitoring was undertaken by hospital staff, it was claimed.

On June 13th, 2014, Mrs Widger underwent ultrasound scanning at the hospital and it was noted Alex was suffering from a low foetal heart beat. CTG monitoring took place over that weekend.

On June 14th, it was claimed a decision was made not to effect delivery and to continue to observe the progress of the pregnancy.

On June 15th, the CTG trace remained unsatisfactory and deteriorated showing significant decelerations and by late afternoon there was acute failure of Alex’s foetal heart.

A caesarean section was carried out and the twins were delivered that evening.

Alex’s condition deteriorated on June 17th, the parents were advised the baby’s condition was terminal and she died on June 20th 2014.