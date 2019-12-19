Boy with skull fracture settles case for €20,500

A schoolboy who fractured the base of his skull when he was knocked off his bike has settled his High Court action for €20,500.

William Parsons, who was aged eight at the time, emerged on his bike from behind a parked car and was hit by a van, the High Court heard.

On Friday, Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement over what he described as an “unfortunate incident”. He told the boy, now aged 14: “I hope, William, it has been a lesson to you and you will be more careful as you grow older.” It seemed the case might not succeed if it went to trial, he also said.

William Parsons, of Chesterfield Close, Birr, Co Offaly, through his mother, Karen Cotter, had sued the driver of the van, David Cox, Cuba Avenue, Banagher, and the van owner, Niall O’Shea of Carrowkeel, Clonfanlough, Athlone, Co Westmeath, as a result of the incident. It happened outside a service station on Banagher Road, Birr, on September 14th, 2013.

Claims denied

It was claimed there was failure to take reasonable care to protect the boy from the risk of personal injury and to provide any or any adequate warning to him. It was further claimed the van was driven without due care and attention. The claims were denied.

The child suffered a fracture to the base of the skull, lost consciousness for a period and was transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where he was kept for two days. He has recovered well but still complains of some headaches.