Boy scarred after falling in play centre settles case for €35,000

A child who tripped and hit his head against a slide in a children’s play centre has settled a High Court action over the incident for €35,000.

Henry Ennnis, now aged five, suffered a cut to his forehead and was left with a 2.5cm scar after the accident at Funky Monkey’s in Clarehall Shopping Centre, Malahide Road, Dublin on January 19th, 2019.

Through his father Lee Ennis, of Millbourne Park, Ashbourne, Co Meath, Henry sued Funky Monkey’s Softplay Clarehall Ltd, which had denied negligence.

It was alleged the boy was on a raised platform running towards the slide when, due to the difference in the levels of the platforms, he tripped, fell and hit his head against the top of the slide.

Sara Moorehead SC, for Henry, said an offer of €35,000 had been made and she was recommending acceptance. Henry’s parents were happy with the settlement, she said. Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the €35,000 settlement.