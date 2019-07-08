Autistic man has made ‘enormous progress’ in care placement, court told

A young autistic man with a moderate learning disability, previously taken into care amid concerns of physical violence and exposure to pornography in his home, has made “enormous progress” in a residential care facility, the High Court has heard.

The man was previously made subject of care orders but, on expiry of those after he turned 18 last year, he was made an adult ward of court and then moved to a residential care placement with access to therapies and supports.

During a review of his situation by the president of the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice Peter Kelly was told by Paul Brady BL, for the HSE, there had been a “seamless” transition to the placement. The 19-year-old man is in good physical health, is engaging in various activities and therapies, and a clinical psychologist is assisting him in processing abuse issues.

At his own request, the man has unsupervised access with his mother and supervised access, for shorter periods, with his father and a brother, counsel said.

He and his parents are happy with the placement, he has made enormous progress, an advocate was recently appointed for him and all concerned believe it is in his best interests to remain there, counsel said.

David Leahy BL, representing the man’s interests, said he is clearly settled in the placement and doing very well and his wishes, including concerning family access, are being met.

Mr Justice Kelly noted the Child and Family Agency had previously considered there was credible evidence he was physically assaulted in the home situation and exposed to pornography.

The home environment was deemed violent and inappropriate for him and he was taken into care, the judge said.

The full care order has since expired and the man is now an adult ward of court, the judge said.

Noting the man seems to have substantially improved in the current placement, the judge directed he remain there pending further review.

Anorexia

Also on Monday, a young woman who was made a ward of court more than a year ago having been found to lack capacity as a result of severe anorexia, told the judge she is feeling well, had been accepted onto an academic course, and wants to be discharged from wardship.

Mr Justice Kelly congratulated her on the progress she has made in addressing the illness over the past 12-18 months and said he would deal with the discharge application after he receives an assessment report later this month from her treating doctor.

The woman’s mother, who was also in court, said she regarded wardship as a “safety net” to ensure her daughter would continue to access services such as a dietician as there is difficulty accessing such services in their home area.

Donal McGuinness BL, for the HSE, said it would ensure such services are provided.

The judge said a person cannot remain in wardship if they have capacity but, in the event of discharge, he would seek assurances the services would continue.