Woman in court after dog allegedly found chained to bathtub

A Dublin woman has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges after a “malnourished” dog was allegedly found chained to a bathtub in her home.

Nikita Somerville with an address at Peadar Kearney House, Railway Street, Dublin 1 will go on trial later this year.

She appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday facing five counts under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 in connection with her pet Pomeranian.

In an outline of the prosecution evidence, Judge Halpin heard it was alleged the dog was discovered chained to a bathtub by a Garda. The Pomeranian was examined and found to be malnourished, the court heard.

Ms Somerville told the court she was pleading not guilty.

Judge Halpin noted she was pleading not guilty and ordered that her trial would take place on a date in March.

She was granted legal aid.

She faces five charges for not keeping a dog in a manner to safeguard its welfare, for causing suffering to the pet, being reckless regarding its welfare, and not providing sufficient water or food.

The dog was put into the care of the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A conviction on the charges can result in fines of up to €3,000 per charge as well as a sentence of up to six months.