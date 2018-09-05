Woman (21) charged over fatal car crash in Dundalk

A 21-year-old woman has appeared in court charged in relation to a road traffic collision last year that claimed the life of a man in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Eimear White from Castlecarra, Riverstown, Co Louth was remanded on bail when she appeared before Dundalk district court on Wednesday.

She is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Robert McLoughlin (29) on the October 21st, 2017 on the Old Newry Road, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

Garda Andy McGuill gave evidence of arresting the accused and charging her on Wednesday.

He said she replied “no comment,” after caution when charged.

Judge John McLoughlin was asked to adjourn the case until the October 17th next for a book of evidence (the prosecutions case) to be ready.

He granted legal aid and was told bail conditions had been agreed.

She was remanded on her own bail of €100 and the case was adjourned to Dundalk district court on the October 17th next.

The accused sat silently during the case. She was wearing a black jacket, trousers and shoes with a white blouse.

A man has already been charged in connection with the same incident.