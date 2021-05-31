Three men and a woman bailed on charges of possessing €900,000 worth of cannabis

Three men and a woman were bailed by a court on Monday on charges of possessing €900,000 worth of Cannabis Herb for sale or supply in Limerick city, last Friday.

Three of the four accused are each charged with one count of possessing the drugs for sale or supply on May 28th, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as well as with one count each of possessing Cannabis Herb for their own use, on the same date.

These three defendants are Cian Troy, (19), of Abbeyvale, Corbally, Limerick; Daniel Ryan, (30), and Rose Glasheen, (42), both of Shanabooley Avenue, Ballynanty, Limerick.

The fourth co-accused, Noel Troy, (54), also of Shannabooley Avenue, Ballynanty, is charged with possession of €89,960 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, on May 28th last, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The four defendants were arrested last Friday following a number of Garda searches of homes in a planned Garda operation targeting the alleged sale and supply and distribution of drugs in Limerick and wider mid-west region.

Gardaí told the court that the four defendants did not reply when charged.

The court ordered the four accused to abide by a number of strict bail conditions including, that they reside at their home addresses, sign on daily at a Garda station, surrender their passports and not apply for duplicate travel documents; and that they be available to gardaí 24 hours a day, seven days a week via a charged and in-credit mobile phone.

Cian Troy must stay out of the Ballynanty area, as part of his conditions of bail.

All four were remanded on their own bond of €100 which did not have to lodged in court.

Judge Patricia Harney remanded the four defendants to appear via video link before Limerick District Court on September 29th this year, for directions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Four other males, aged from their 20s to their 70s, who were also arrested as part of the same Garda investigation last Friday, were released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.