Third man charged with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub

A third man has been charged with the murder of Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin almost four years ago.

Christopher Slater (36) from Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, was arrested on Monday and held at the Bridewell Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He was charged on Tuesday night and appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Det Garda David Chapman said he arrested Mr Slater for the murder of Mr Barr.

He said Mr Slater made “no reply” when charged.

The judge agreed to remand Mr Slater in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan said he had no questions for the garda and added that his client would appear via video-link at his next hearing.

He asked the court to recommend that his client be held at Mountjoy Prison, but the judge said that was a matter for the Prison Service to decide.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted Mr Slater was not in receipt of an income.

Mr Slater has not yet indicated how he will plead. A book of evidence has to be prepared by the prosecution.

Mr Barr (35), from Co Tyrone, was fatally shot on April 25th, 2016, at the pub on Summerhill Parade, Dublin, where he worked as a manager.

Previously, two men have been convicted of the murder in trials by the non-jury Special Criminal Court: Liverpool native David Hunter and Eamonn Cumberton of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7.

Another man, Martin Aylmer, of Marino, Dublin 3, was convicted of helping the Kinahan crime group commit the murder.