Teenager charged with murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder last month of Co Louth teenager Cameron Reilly (18).

Aaron Connolly (18) of Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth faces a single charge alleging he murdered Cameron Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, Co Louth on May 26th, 2018.

He appeared before judge John Coughlan at Drogheda district on Friday morning.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused was given by Det Sgt Fearghal O’Toole from Drogheda Garda station.

He told the court he arrested the accused at 6.04pm on Thursday and brought him to Drogheda Garda station.

At 6.56pm he charged Mr Connolly with the offence.

He said Mr Connolly made no reply when charged.

Garda Inspector John O’Flaherty asked the court to remand him in custody.

The Judge asked was he over 18-years-of-age and was told that he was.

He then remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court to appear by video-link on July 12th 2018.