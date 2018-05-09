Pensioner charged with murder of man (38) in Galway

A pensioner has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 38-year-old man in Galway city last year.

Gardaí arrested Noel Lenihan (67) at 7.45am on Wednesday and brought him to Galway Garda station. He was charged there with the murder of well-known runner Christopher McGrath at Mr Lenihan’s home at Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue, Galway, early on March 12th, 2017.

Garda Neil Lydon gave evidence that the defendant had replied, “I didn’t want to be strangled to death”, when the murder charge was put to him earlier.

Reading an application for free legal aid, which had been handed into court by solicitor Brian Gilmartin, Judge Mary Fahy said the charge before the court was very serious. She noted Mr Lenihan was a pensioner and his income reached the threshold for granting the application.

The judge also noted that as the charge was one of murder, there could be no application for bail in the District Court. She remanded the accused in custody to appear before her court again, on May 14th, via video link from Castlerea Prison.

Mr McGrath was a member of Galway City Harriers.