No bail for man (31) accused of ramming garda car during Donegal chase

A man who allegedly rammed a garda car twice during a high-speed chase in Co Donegal has been remanded in custody.

Duane Farry (31), with addresses at Mountstewart Road and Ashfield Gardens in Fintona, Co Tyrone, is charged with causing criminal damage to a patrol car on January 24th and three counts of dangerous driving on the same date.

He is also charged with assaulting Det Garda Paul McHugh and refusing to give a breath sample at Ballyshannon Garda station on January 24th.

Insp David Durkin said the State was objecting to bail because Mr Farry lives in Northern Ireland and there was a likelihood he would not return to court. Gardaí alleged that Mr Farry had given them conflicting addresses, which the accused denied.

Garda Conor Doherty told the court he was on patrol in Donegal Town on Sunday when he got a report of a vehicle acting suspiciously at Drumlonagher Junction. The car failed to stop when signalled to do so and then pulled up alongside Det McHugh’s car and rammed it before taking off towards Ballyshannon, the court heard.

Garda Doherty said he saw Mr Farry drive around a roundabout the wrong way and ram Det McHugh’s car again. He said the defendant lost control of the car before it came to a stop and then took off running through fields. When apprehended, he assaulted Det McHugh causing his finger to be dislocated.

In refusing bail, Judge Kevin Kilrane said he was satisfied the defendant gave gardaí different addresses and that the charges before the court were serious.

Mr Farry was remanded in custody to appear at Sligo District Court on Thursday via video-link.