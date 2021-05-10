Mother and daughter charged with possessing knives in Cork

A mother and daughter have been charged in connection with a disturbance in Cork on Sunday that was part of an ongoing feud in the city.

Julia and Julianne McDonagh, of Inchera Close in Mahon, appeared before Cork District Court charged with possession of a knife at Jacob’s Island on May 9th. They were among nine people arrested after a shot was fired during a disturbance.

Sgt Pat Lyons said gardaí had no objection to bail once both women were willing to adhere to strict bail conditions.

Julia McDonagh, mother of Julianne, who is in her 20s, must reside at her residence in Mahon, abide by a curfew from 10pm to 8am daily and sign on three times a week at Anglesea Street Garda Station. She was also told not to travel north of the River Lee unless it is for a medical appointment or for legal representation. She was also told to abstain from all intoxicants.

Julianne McDonagh was given the same bail conditions.

Shane Collins Daly, solicitor for the women, said his clients would have no difficulty in obeying those conditions. He applied for and was granted legal aid for hboth accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the mother and daughter on bail until a court appearance on June 14th, when the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions are expected to be furnished.