BMW PGA Championship: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

When is it on?

The BMW PGA Championship is on from Thursday, September 11th to Sunday, September 14th at the West Course at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. It is the DP World Tour’s flagship event, and therefore a Rolex Series event, with a $9 million prize fund (€7.66 million).

How can I watch it all?

The BMW PGA Championship will be shown on Sky Sports Golf from 8.30am every morning from Thursday.

What is Wentworth like as a course?

An exclusive club just outside London, the Harry Colt-designed Wentworth is one of the great tournament courses in England. In its history, it held the Ryder Cup in 1953 and hosted the world’s best players in the now-defunct world matchplay championship. Since 1984, it has been the course of the BMW PGA Championship. A tree-lined course with many dramatic holes, it was redesigned for modern play by Ernie Els, who won the world matchplay seven times there.

Alex Noren of Sweden in action prior to the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Which Irish players are playing?

There are four Irish players in the field – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin. Both McIlroy and Lowry are former winners of the event. Interestingly, on the respective occasions when they won, the other finished second (Lowry in 2022 by one shot from McIlroy, McIlroy in 2014 by one shot from Lowry). McIlroy has been second here three times since his last win, including last year, when he lost in a playoff to Billy Horschel. The Co Down man is obviously on top form, fresh off his dramatic win in the Irish Open, his fourth worldwide win in a banner year which included a Masters victory, and is far ahead at the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

Who else has come to play?

McKibbin is one of several LIV players taking part, as the DP World Tour does not ban players from that tour like the PGA Tour does. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann are playing, as well as almost the entire European Ryder Cup team, led by in-form Tommy Fleetwood. A sprinkling of PGA Tour regulars make it one of the strongest fields in the event for many years. It is missing several US Ryder Cup players, but 10 of them are taking part in a PGA Tour event in Napa to prepare for the Ryder Cup.

What is the winner’s prize?

The winner takes home €1,370,338 from the €7.66 million overall pot.

What is the weather forecast?

It will be very pleasant autumnal weather in Wentworth, with temperatures of about 21 degrees, sunny intervals and light winds.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be updated here when made available.