Man to stand trial charged with terminating a pregnancy

A man is to stand trial in Co Donegal charged with the termination of a pregnancy.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal.

The man’s solicitor, Rory O’Brien, said this was the first time such a charge had come before the courts in the State.

The court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed to send the man forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court on April 20th.

The man, who now lives in Dublin, was charged under section 23(2) of the Health (regulation of termination of pregnancy) Act 2018 on February 14th, 2020, in Letterkenny.

The act says it is an offence for a person to prescribe, administer, supply or procure any drug, substance, instrument or apparatus or other thing knowing that it is intended to be used to end the life of a foetus, or being reckless as to whether to be so used or employed, otherwise than in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

Mr O’Brien requested two counsel to represent his client which was agreed to by Judge Paul Kelly. The case was adjourned to the circuit court on April 20th.