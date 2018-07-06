Man remanded over murder of father at Cork filling station

A 30-year-old truck driver has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father-of-two who died after being struck with an iron bar during a row at a filling station in Co Cork last year.

Marcin Skrzypezyk, a Polish national, was charged with the murder of Slovakian national, Ludovit Pasztor (40) on February 21st, 2017 at the Amber Petrol Station, Carrignagroghera, Fermoy when he appeared at Fermoy District Court on Friday morning.

Sgt Tony O’Flynn gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Mr Skrzypezyk, formerly of Sleaveen Heights, Macroom, had nothing to say when the charge was put to him after caution.

Insp Tony O’Sullivan said given that a bail application on a murder charge could only be made at the High Court, he was seeking a week-long remand in custody for the accused to appear again at Fermoy District Court on July 13th.

Judge Brian Sheridan granted the application and remanded Mr Skrzypezyk in custody to appear again on the date. He also granted an application by Mr Skrzpezyk’s solicitor, Daithí O Donnabhain, for free legal aid for his client.

Last year, Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, told an inquest into Mr Pastor’s death he died from traumatic brain injury with subarachnoid and intra-cerebral contusional injury with raised intracranial pressure due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The inquest also heard evidence Mr Pasztor, who lived with his wife, Andrea Koviacova and two daughters, Andrea (15) and Eva (11) at Glencullen on the Duntaheen Road in Fermoy, was pronounced dead at the scene by local GP, Dr George Treurnicht.

Mr Pasztor had come to Ireland in 2010, had worked in Kepak Meats in Watergrasshill and later in Silver Pail Dairy in Fermoy, but had left to become a full-time carer for his wife who was seriously ill at the time of his death.