Man remanded over alleged malicious calls to family of murder victim

A man charged with allegedly making menacing calls to the family of a murdered student has been further remanded in custody until later this month.

Noel Barry from Cherry Tree Road, Togher, Cork first appeared at Cork District Court on Sunday where he was charged with allegedly making grossly offensive and menacing phone calls to the family of Cameron Blair (20), who was murdered in the city last January.

Mr Barry (46) appeared again in court on Monday, when Sgt Gearoid Davis applied to Judge Olann Kelleher to have him further remanded in custody. The court was told gardaí are awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Barry in custody to appear by video link on September 21 st.

At an evening sitting of the District Court on Sunday, Mr Barry was charged under 13 of the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951.

The court heard Mr Barry allegedly made four phone calls to the Blair family home last Friday night, two of which they recorded.

During the calls, the court heard, threats were made to Noel Blair, father of the deceased, and he and his family were allegedly told to “f**k off back to England.”

An alleged threat to kill and harm Mrs Blair and her teenage son was also made. The court heard Noel Blair was informed that his family would “never be safe.”

The court was told the family was deeply impacted by the threats. The brother of the deceased is now ‘alert’ for suspicious activity and the family fear for their safety.

Cameron Blair, a student at Cork Institute of Technology, died in Cork University Hospital after he was stabbed in the neck at a house party in Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16th.

A teenager is serving a life sentence for his murder.