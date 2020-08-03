Man ‘could have killed himself’ if garda did not stop him blowing up ATM

A young man could have killed himself and those living near a filling station in Co Cork when he tried to blow up an ATM at the station in the early hours of Sunday morning, it was alleged in court on Monday.

Evan Stubbins (23) from Church Road, Croom, Co Limerick, was charged with causing criminal damage to an AIB ATM and with attempting to steal its contents at the Maxol Garage, Carr’s Hill, Carrigaline, Co Cork, on August 2nd.

Garda Jeremy O’Leary of Togher Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at a special sitting of Cork District Court and told Judge Olann Kelleher that Mr Stubbins made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Garda O’Leary said gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr Stubbins on the grounds that they feared he would not stand trial and would abscond and that he would secondly commit further offences if he was granted bail.

He said the evidence supporting the charges against Mr Stubbins was strong and he alleged he and another officer caught Mr Stubbins red-handed when on patrol and they noticed suspicious activity at the ATM on the main Cork to Carrigaline Road at 2.05am on Sunday.

He said the State would allege that Mr Stubbins was dressed all in black and was trying to jemmy open the ATM covering with a screwdriver when they interrupted him and that he tried to get into a car fitted with false number plates to flee but that they apprehended him after a struggle.

Garda O’Leary said the State would allege they found a number of other items in the car including several false number plates, a consaw, a large crowbar and a blow torch attached to two cylinders of gas and air which Mr Stubbins had planned to use to blow out the ATM from the wall.

“The garage was closed but the tanks there contain 30,000 litres of petrol and diesel and there is a house nearby and according to experts, if he had succeeded in doing what he planned, which would have involved mixing the gas and the air, he would have caused a huge explosion.

“It would have had catastrophic consequences for both property and life, including his own – he could potentially have killed himself if he had followed through on what he was planning to do,” said Garda O’Leary, adding that this all added to his concerns about Mr Stubbins getting bail.

‘A fascination with explosions’

Cross-examined by Mr Stubbins’s solicitor, Donal Daly, Garda O’Leary said he was particularly concerned Mr Stubbins might attempt similar thefts if granted bail as he appeared to have “a fascination with explosions” and he believed he was a risk to both himself and to the community.

Mr Stubbins took the stand and pledged that he would abide by whatever conditions gardaí required in order for him to obtain bail including residing at his home address with his parents and observing a curfew. He promised not to commit any offences if granted bail.

“I understand – if I tried to replicate something like last night, the gardaí would be at my door within a hour because it’s a serious offence, very serious, it’s not something that happens too often – no way, 100 per cent, am I going to commit another crime if I get bail,” he told the court.

Cross-examined by Insp Noel Madden, Mr Stubbins said he got quite “scared” as a result of his actions and he assured the court he would not commit any further offences if granted bail. “I know it may be hard for you to believe this but 100 per cent, I won’t commit any further offences.”

However, the judge said they were very serious offences and he accepted garda concerns about Mr Stubbins offending further. He remanded him in custody to appear in court again on August 10th by video link and he also granted him free legal aid after hearing he was not working.