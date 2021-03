Man charged with murder of Isaac Horgan in Dublin city

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering Isaac Horgan who died after a stabbing in his home in Dublin.

Mr Horgan (52) was found seriously injured after gardaí and medics responded to an incident at his ground floor flat at Markievicz House on Townsend Street in the south inner city on Monday.

Noel Lennon, of Alexandra Court, Dundrum, Dublin, was charged with the murder of Mr Horgan. He was remanded in custody following a brief court hearing on Wednesday.

Mr Horgan, who was originally from the Fatima Mansions area in the south of the city, was found sitting on his couch with a knife wound. He was rushed to St James’s Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The scene was preserved for technical examinations and two arrests were made on Tuesday morning.

Mr Lennon was charged at Pearse Street Garda station on Wednesday morning before he appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor told the court that Mr Lennon made no reply when charged.

The accused, dressed in a green jacket, black trousers and runners, sat silently with his arms folded throughout the hearing.

The district court cannot hear a bail application in a murder case.

Defence solicitor Brian Coveney asked for a one week adjournment.

Judge O’Shea remanded Mr Lennon in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on April 7th next pending preparation of a book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Lennon was not working.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

A woman in her 30s, who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.