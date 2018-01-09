Man allegedly beaten by customers during pub raid remanded

A man who needed 30 stitches to his head and suffered two fractured ribs after he allegedly raided at a pub in Dublin on New Year’s Day has been remanded on continuing bail.

Gardaí carried out the arrest after a man was detained by patrons at the Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse.

Derek Foran (33), from Allenton Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin had two black eyes, a bruise on his left cheek and his head and right hand were bandaged when he appeared in court last Wednesday charged with attempted robbery of the pub’s acting manager Jason Doyle.

A district court judge was told he was unemployed and on social welfare had two fractured ribs, a fractured finger and had needed 30 stitches to his head. Bail was set in Mr Foran’s own bond of €300 with a €1,000 surety of which half must be lodged in cash.

He also ordered him to abide by a number of bail conditions suggested by Garda James Ward.

Mr Foran was ordered to reside at his current address, abide by a 10pm to 6am curfew, sign on daily at Tallaght Garda station, have no contact with the injured party or any witnesses and to stay out of the Firhouse area. He was remanded in custody with consent to bail last week.

However, Mr Foran, who had been granted legal aid, has since taken up bail and faced his latest hearing when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear again at Tallaght District Court on January 30th.