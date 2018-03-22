Man accused of murdering Yosuke Sasaki remanded in absence

A teenager charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk in January, was unable to attend another court hearing on Thursday.

Mohamed Morei (18) was remanded in custody on January 4th after being charged with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki. He was unable to attend the five subsequent hearings and could not appear at his seventh scheduled hearing on Thursday at Cloverhill District Court.

He has been receiving ongoing medical care in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dundrum.

Judge Vincent Blake further remanded him in custody in his absence and adjourned the case until April 5th next.

Eight weeks ago, the court was handed a letter from a consultant psychiatrist at the CMH, stating Mr Morei would not be able to attend court until mid-February.

Mr Sasaki, from Ebina, west of Tokyo, was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road shortly before 9am on January 3 lst.

He had worked at National Pen, a call centre in Dundalk, Co. Louth and had lived in Ireland for the past year.

Another man was injured when he was stabbed a short time later at a nearby location.