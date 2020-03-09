Judge criticises cancer charity for ‘laxity’ over woman collecting without permit

A District Court judge has accused the Irish Cancer Society of “laxity” as he convicted a pensioner of collecting for the society without a permit and keeping the money for herself, over a period of six years.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked that gardaí contact the society to convey the court’s “displeasure” at the “laxity of the arrangement between the society” and 65-year-old Teresa Rappa, Silverwood, Ballybofey who was selling daffodils since 2013 but was keeping the money for herself.

Judge Kilrane said there “should be vetting of personnel for the selling of daffodils”.

He added that there should be some inquiry into the history of those who are selling daffodils.

“Who could not support cancer as it pulls at the heartstrings and there is hardly a person in this court room that has not been affected directly or indirectly and everyone opens their purse and contributes.

“But who is the real culprit?

“Why don’t people ask to see permits from the person who is selling and this case before the court has been going on for years.

“Some people are very decent, and this lady was pocketing as a result.”

The pensioner pleaded guilty to a charge of holding an unauthorised collection at the Diamond, Donegal town on February 22nd last year, at Donegal Town District Court.

She also pleaded guilty to acting as a collector while she did not have authorisation.

Sergeant Oliver Devenney told the court the defendant was apprehended by Garda Doherty while selling daffodils for the Irish Cancer Society on the Diamond in Donegal Town on the date in question.

The garda established that the defendant had no permit and that no monies had been handed over to the society.

A sum of €117.43 was seized and that was handed over to the society.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien said his client was a separated mother of six, who was living in Malta, with no previous convictions, had major difficulties with alcohol and she had been giving some of the money to an ex-partner who was now deceased.

Mr O’Brien said a sum of €1,000 was in court for restitution which was put up by a neighbour who was a different Mr O’Brien and who was kind to the pensioner. The court directed that €700 be paid to the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and the remainder would be used to pay the fine.