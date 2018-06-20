Eight in court on drugs charges following Garda operation

Seven men and one woman have appeared in court following a major Garda operation targeting the sale and distribution of drugs in Co Longford.

They were brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening after up to 60 gardaí as well as members of the Armed Support Unit carried out nine searches at different premises resulting in the seizure of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and cash.

Three cars were also seized as part of an 18-month surveillance operation involving officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and members attached to the Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs unit.

In response to questioning from Judge Seamus Hughes over whether the operation would likely have a significant or minor effect in thwarting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in Longford, Insp Bláithín Moran said: “I would hope it would be substantial.”

Infiltrating gangs

She said a key factor in the ability of gardaí to bring eight suspects before the courts was the fact two officers from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau had been drafted into Longford over the past year-and-a-half with the sole purpose of infiltrating local drug dealing gangs.

She said the vast majority of transactions recorded by officers involved drug deals of between €20 and €50.

Michael Stokes (32), Palace Crescent, Longford, was charged with four counts of cannabis possession as well as four charges relating to its possession for the purposes of sale and supply at various locations in Longford between July and August last year.

Martin Stokes (55), also of Palace Crescent, was charged with three counts of cannabis possession and four sale and supply charges.

Patrick Stokes (21), St Michael’s Road, Longford, was charged with a dozen counts of unlawful possession of heroin, six of which involved intended sale and supply.

Sylvia Nevin (29), Grian Ard, Ardncassa, Longford, was accused of five drug-related charges, three for unlawful possession of cannabis for sale and supply and two others for unlawful possession at a number of locations in Longford town which dated back to September last year.

Brian Stokes (20) also of Grian Ard, and was charged with six cannabis possession and sale and supply charges between July and August 2017.

Edward McDonagh (39), Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford, was also charged with six cannabis-related charges, three of which involved unlawful possession with the remaining three for sale and supply purposes.

Det Garda Joe Esler gave evidence of arresting, cautioning and then charging Mr McDonagh, adding that after putting four of the charges to him the accused replied: “I want to go to trial.”

His response, Det Garda Esler said, in relation to the two other charges was: “Not guilty.”

Patrick Kelly (18), Glebe View, Longford, was charged with two counts of unlawful heroin and cocaine possession and two further counts of the possession of both drugs for sale and supply at various locations in Longford Town between October last year and February 2018.

Stephen Stokes (18) of Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, was also charged with six counts of unlawful cannabis possession, three of which involved the intended sale and supply of the controlled drug at locations in Longford Town last August and September.

All eight were granted legal aid and remanded on bail subject to a number of conditions including a 10pm-8am curfew, to sign on three times a week at a Garda station and to remain contactable by gardaí on a 24-hour basis.

Ms Nevin’s bail conditions were set to allow her to sign on once a week while Patrick Stokes is required to sign on daily.

Patrick Kelly, meanwhile, was ordered to stay out of licensed premises and to refrain from purchasing alcohol.

All eight are due to appear back at a sitting of Longford District Court on July 24th.