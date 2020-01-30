Dozens of charges struck out after women in ‘feud’ withdraw complaints

Dozens of charges were struck out and a number of convictions not proceeded with after several women, representing both sides of an ongoing Killarney “feud” withdrew complaints against each other at a special sitting of Killarney District Court.

A large garda presence and a number of Garda vans secured the court. The parties left by separate entrances.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for six of the accused, welcomed what he described as “a period of rapprochement” .

Mr O’Connell described the striking out of 30 charges as “an opportunity to let the dust settle”.

A recent charge alleging a threat to kill against a man known as “sexy” is proceeding, the court heard,

The special sitting on Thursday is the second such involving the dispute between a number of closely connected families in Hazlewood Drive and Ballyspillane area of Killarney.

Last November a case before the Circuit Court in Tralee was told the feud was sparked by a row over a bouncy castle in May 2018 during a First Communion gathering of closely connected families, some of them related.

The charges struck out on Thursday include public order, road traffic, and assault in a dispute which had spilled over onto nightclubs and shops in Killarney.

A fresh allegation of a threat to kill by 34 -year-old Daniel O’Brien of Piercetown, New Bridge, Co Kildare, is to proceed, the court heard .

Mr O’Brien is alleged to have made a threat to kill or cause serious harm to “Patrick O’Brien (otherwise known as sexy)” and this threat was made to Margaret Avanzo intending her to believe it would be carried out on December 22nd last at Ballyspillane, Killarney .

He made “no reply” when charged on Thursday, the court heard.

Judge David Waters remanded Daniel O’Brien to appear again on March 3rd. The conditions include that he is to abide by a curfew in Kildare and is not to enter Kerry unless in connection with his case.

Mr O’Connell assured Judge Waters his client “will leave Killarney once the bond is signed”.