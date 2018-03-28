Complainant in Belfast rape trial ‘upset and disappointed’ at verdict

The complainant in the Belfast rape trial is “upset and disappointed” in the verdict but does not regret making the complaint.

Following the acquittal of Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding on Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman said the woman, now 21 years old, is “upset and disappointed” with the verdict. She said she has not expressed any regrets about making the complaint.

DCS Hilman said: “I would like to pay tribute to the young woman who had the resolve and confidence to come forward and put her faith in police and the criminal justice process.”

The officer confirmed the woman had been named on social media sites during the trial in breach of her life-long legal entitlement to anonymity. “Any breach of this entitlement is and will be investigated.”

DCS Hilman said she was disappointed at a statement from Women’s Aid stating the trial will deter rape victims from coming forward. She said 20 people made rape complaints while the trial was ongoing, a higher than average number.

“We understand how difficult it can be for someone to report a rape, but let me assure you today that if you choose to speak to police, you will be listened to, respected, treated sensitively, have your report thoroughly investigated, and you will be signposted to support services such as Nexus and Victim Support among others,” the detective said.

“This case has provoked much comment and debate. While we respect today’s verdict it should not deter victims of serious sexual crime from contacting police.”

She also rejected an accusation from Mr Jackson’s solicitor Joe McVeigh that his client was prosecuted because of his status as an international rugby player.

“We carry out investigations regardless of standing or status,” DCS Hilman said.

“A dedicated and specialised team of police officers and staff from the Rape Crime Unit, led by Detective Chief Inspector Zoe McKee, all worked diligently on this case. I want to thank these officers and staff for their hard work and commitment.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank the Public Prosecution Service for their professionalism and expertise throughout.

“As police officers our role is to keep people safe. Anyone can be the victim of sexual crime regardless of age, background, status or gender.

“There is no room in society for tolerance of sexual crime.”