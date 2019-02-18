Champion camogie player to fully contest two Cork assault charges

Three time All-Ireland medal winner and former Cork camogie captain, Ashling Thompson (28) is to fully contest charges that she assaulted two young women at a night club in Cork last year.

Ms Thomson of Shinnagh, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Co Cork made her second appearance at Cork District Court on Monday morning to answer two charges of common assault on the two young women.

The State alleged that Ms Thompson assaulted Aoife O’Flaherty at Secret Garden at Rearden’s on Washington Street in Cork contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Ms Thompson was also charged with common assault contrary to Section 2 of the Fatal Offences Against the Person Act against Jennifer Coakley at the same location on the same date.

Ms Thompson’s solicitor, Eddie Burke said that his client would be contesting both charges and that the case would take between an hour and a half and two hours to hear and he sought a date for hearing.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application and he fixed the case for May 1st at Cork District Court and he remanded Ms Thompson on continuing bail to appear again on that date for hearing.

Ms Thompson, who captained Cork to win the O’Duffy Cup in 2015, has also won two All-Star awards while she also has three all-Ireland club medals won with her local club in North Cork, Milford.