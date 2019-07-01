Boy (14) banned from contacting girl whose hair he pulled

A 14-year-old boy has been banned from contacting a young girl after he appeared in court charged with pulling her hair and kicking her.

The boy, who has just completed his Junior Certificate, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal along with his mother.

The court heard that the boy, then aged 13, went to the then 12-year-old girl’s house in Letterkenny on August 27th, 2017 and they had a disagreement.

She claimed that he pulled her hair and then kicked her.

However, solicitor for the boy Michael Shiel said his client denied kicking the girl. He said there had been a boyfriend and girlfriend situation going on between the pair.

Judge Paul Kelly had previously adjourned the case to hear a victim impact statement from the girl as well as a probation report on the boy.

Judge Kelly had asked the boy if he had apologised to the girl and was told he had after he met her again at a teenage disco.

The court heard how the boy’s family had now moved to another part of Donegal to live.

The victim impact statement from the girl was handed into court along with the probation report.

Judge Kelly told the boy that it was clear from her statement that she did not want to have any contact with him.He said he agreed with the proposals of the probation report.

“You let her get on with her life and you get on with yours. You are not to communicate with her,” the judge told the boy.

He added that this included social media and that he was not to post anything about the girl.

He asked the boy how he had done in his Junior Certificate and the boy replied “good.”

Judge Kelly added: “Good luck with your results and I don’t want to see you here again.”