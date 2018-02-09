State rejects manslaughter plea in Longford killing

The State has rejected a plea of guilty to manslaughter in the trial of a 25-year-old charged with murdering a man in Longford in 2016.

Rihards Lavickis, of Annaly Court, Longford, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Akadiusz Czajkowski (31) at Rue Noyal Chatillon, Townspark in Longford on November 1st, 2016. Prosecuting counsel Patrick McGrath SC said the plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a jury of six men and six women was sworn at the Central Criminal Court.

The trial is to be overseen by Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh who told the jury that she needs to deal with a legal issue before they hear the opening speech from the prosecution on Friday.