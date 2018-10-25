Man used friend’s chainsaw to dismember him, trial hears

A Dublin man who shot his friend in the back of his head then used the friend’s chainsaw to dismember his body,a trial has heard.

He described the scene as ‘pure f**king carnage’ to investigating gardaí.

The Central Criminal Court heard the evidence on Thursday) morning in the murder trial of Paul Wells Snr.

The jury was watching a DVD of one of his Garda interviews following his arrest on suspicion of murdering Kenneth O’Brien.

The 50-year-old of Barnamore Park in Finglas has admitted shooting Mr O’Brien and dismembering his body.

However, the father-of-five has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Barnamore Park on January 15th or 16th, 2016.

He claims the deceased had wanted him to murder Mr O’Brien’s partner, so that he could take their child back to Australia, where he had previously lived.

The jury began watching DVDs of his interviews earlier this week.

He told gardaí that he shot the deceased in the back of the head during a scuffle over Mr O’Brien alleged request, along with another request to make it look like ‘sexual abuse’.

The jurors heard what he told gardaí about the aftermath of the shooting, when he realised he couldn’t lift Mr O’Brien’s body from where it lay in his garden shed.

“I was frightened of being discovered,” he said.

“There was an orange-handled chainsaw. I don’t know what I was thinking,” he continued. “My head was spinning.”

He said that time was against him.

“The hard part for me was that it belonged to Ken,” he said, explaining that he had borrowed it a year or two earlier.

“There wouldn’t be very much room in the shed,” he said. “So, I knew I couldn’t do it in the shed, if was going to do it at all. I pulled him outside, having taken all his clothes off.”

He said he dragged him to the end of the garden.

“Ken was too low down for anybody to see. He was too close to the walls,” he explained.

He said that it must have taken him 20 minutes to get the saw started.

“Eventually, I got it started,” he continued. “I never thought I’d do that to a human being, my friend. I just had an overwhelming sense of trying to survive. I must have f**king made about six attempts to f**king try and do it. I kept bottling. I was half expecting him to wake up.”

He said that he then picked Mr O’Brien’s head, arms and legs and put them in plastic bags. That left just the torso, he said, describing how he rolled it onto a sheet of plastic.

“When you’re there you’re in a f***ing nightmare. It’s f***ing real,” he said. “Just f***ing carnage, f***ing pure carnage. All I could do is ask him to forgive me.”