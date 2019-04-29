Jury in Tipperary murder trial to resume deliberations on Tuesday

The jury in the trial of a farmer charged with murdering his alleged love rival will return to the Central Criminal Court to for a sixth day of deliberations on Tuesday.

They have been considering their verdict for more than 14 hours.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan went missing on June 3rd, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

The jury of six men and six women have been considering the evidence put before them during a 13-week trial which was followed by a week of closing speeches from barristers for the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution claims Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52). The defence contends the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and Mr Quirke should be acquitted.

In her charge last week Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and they must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.