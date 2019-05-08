Ana Kriégel murder trial hears about moment garda found her body

The trial of two young teens accused of the murder of Ana Kriégel has heard about the moment a garda search team found her body, three days after she went missing.

Ana, who was 14, had a “noose” or “ligature” around her neck. She had three fingers inside it, as if she had been trying to get it off, the court was told.

Sergeant Declan Birchall told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC on May 17th he designated an area of the local park where Ana was last seen to be searched by his specialised team. The designated area also included a nearby derelict farmhouse called Glenwood House.

The team searched along hedgerows and roadsides before reaching the house. Sgt Birchall had earlier walked around the house to ensure they did not need any special tools to gain entry. The house was accessible without tools, he said.

When the team searched the house, Sgt Birchall searched three out-buildings or sheds and found nothing of interest. As he searched one building he heard a colleague in the main house shouting “find”. This was procedure whenever a team member found something, the witness said.

The garda met Sgt Birchall outside and brought him into the house.

“The house was in very poor condition. There had been several fires there over the years. The roof had collapsed in several places. The kitchen was in general disarray,” the witness said. Some of the rooms were in a dangerous condition, he added.

A door leading into a porch area was gone. From there Sgt Birchall turned left into the kitchen. The roof was partially collapsed and there was a lot of debris on the floor.

He then turned right, went up two steps into a corridor and then left down a corridor. “We turned to our right and I stood in a doorway looking into Room One.”

Both windows were boarded-up and the only way in was through the door. A hole allowed a limited amount of light in from the outside, he said.

“I saw the body of a naked female lying on the floor of the room. She was naked completely except for her socks.”

Her feet were nearest to the door and her head was closest to the front of the house. At first, Sgt Birchall thought something was covering the girl’s face.

He moved closer and realised it was her hair. It was stuck to her face as if she had been “thrashing” it around, he said.

There was a ligature around her neck, a “cord or tape, a noose,” he said. She had three fingers inside the ligature as if she was trying to get it off, the garda said.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

The trial continues this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court before a jury of eight men and four women.