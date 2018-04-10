Cyclist died of crush injuries after road sweeper collision

A cyclist died due to crush injuries suffered in a collision involving a road sweeper truck in Dublin, an inquest has heard.

Ryan McCarthy (25), from Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, was pronounced dead at the scene after after the collision on White Church Road in Rathfarnham at about 1.30pm on November 17th last.

A garda investigation into the incident is at an advanced stage and detective Inspector Liam Kelly told Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that he expects the file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the next two weeks.

Health and Safety Authority (HSA) Inspector Kevin Broderick said the authority was conducting a separate investigation into the incident and is liaising with gardaí at Terenure.

The man’s mother, Stephanie McCarthy, formally identified her son at Tallaght Hospital to Sgt Brian Flynn before a postmortem was carried out.

Consultant Histopathologist Dr Barbara Loftus gave the cause of death as crush injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The man was from a family of competitive cyclists with relatives involved in mountain bike, off road and track events, the court heard.

Det Insp Kelly sought a six month adjournment of the inquest and the coroner said the case would come up for further mention on October 4th.