Schoolboy injured on Aer Lingus plane awarded €15,000

A schoolboy injured on an Aer Lingus plane while travelling to New York has been awarded €15,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Owen Donnelly, counsel for 11-year-old Dylan Lynch, told Judge John O’Connor on Tuesday that the boy was sitting beside his mother, Ann Lynch, awaiting take-off from Dublin Airport in March 2018. During this time part of the bulkhead above their seats fell and struck Dylan, of Cahernorry, Ballysimon, Co Limerick, in the face. The incident had not interfered with the flight schedule.

Mr Donnelly, who appeared with Thomas Dowling, said Dylan had been left with a small red scar on his left cheek. He was treated by his mother immediately after the incident.

Mr Donnelly told the judge that the injury had recovered to something more like a blemish on Dylan’s cheek and the airline had made a settlement offer of €12,000 to the boy.

Damages

The judge, having looked at the scar, said he felt the damages should be more in the line of €15,000 and adjourned proceedings briefly to allow the boy’s solicitors contact the airline with regard to his remarks.

Shortly afterwards Mr Donnelly told the court that the airline had revised its offer to €15,000 after. He said he was recommending acceptance for it by the court. The judge approved the settlement with costs.