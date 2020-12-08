Man jailed for four years after narrowly missing hitting a garda at checkpoint

A young father of three who drove through a Garda checkpoint, narrowly missing hitting a garda before speeding through a red light leaving a woman pushing a buggy with no choice but to drag it in off the road has been jailed for four years.

Daniel O’Brien (28) of Bracken Court, Donnybrook, Douglas in Cork had been disqualified for driving for eight years at the time of the offence on February 6th, 2019 at the South Douglas Road in Cork.

He has now been further disqualified from driving for a period of 12 years.

Garda Ryan Dillon gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court of carrying out a checkpoint at about 4pm on the date in question.

He told Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that a black BMW car approaching the checkpoint slowed but never stopped.

“Then it swerved at speed in my direction causing me to take evasive action. I jumped out of the way. The wing mirror clipped my hand. The car continued on towards the city at speed and overtook a vehicle at traffic lights which were red.

The car nearly collided with a female trying to cross the road and forced her to pull her buggy (carrying a young child) back on to the path. The light was red at the time.

O’Brien presented himself at Togher Garda station for interview but did not co-operate during the interview, he said.

Garda Dillon said O’Brien had no insurance or driver’s licence at the time of the offence and was also disqualified from driving.

Garda Dillon said he had feared for his life in the incident. He said O’Brien had 44 previous convictions and was in custody on other matters.

O’Brien, who was jailed two weeks ago for 18 months for slashing a man with a sharp object, had pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment.

The charges were that he created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to Garda Dillon and to the mother and child who were crossing the road at the time of the offence.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said O’Brien had expressed his remorse for his actions and was doing well in prison. She said he is addressing his addiction problems and studying and using the gym in prison.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said there was an element of definite deliberateness about the driving.

“He drove deliberately at him [the garda]. That was bad enough. He then drove through a red light. She [the woman] had to suddenly take back the buggy. There was a disrespect for the safety of others. He was also disqualified at the time.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin sentenced O’Brien to four years in prison. He also disqualified him from driving for 12 years.