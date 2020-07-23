Man (75) will be ‘in fear forever’ after being assaulted at home by neighbour

A 75-year-old man, who remained in his home with serious injuries for five days after being assaulted by a burglar, has said he will “be in fear forever” as a result of the incident, the Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Dean Quigley (23) twice trespassed into his neighbour’s apartment, assaulting him the second time and telling the man he would return and kill him if he told anyone what had happened. The man was found five days later by his daughter.

“I don’t think I will ever get over this,” the man said in his victim impact statement. “I will now be in fear forever. I don’t feel safe in my home.”

After being found by his daughter, he was brought to hospital and treated for a bleed on the brain, which has left him at an increased risk of stroke, ligature marks to his neck and severe bruising to his chest.

Quigley, of Temple Road, Blackrock, Dublin pleaded guilty to entering the man’s home as a trespasser and committing criminal damage on July 7th, 2019 and entering his home as a trespasser and assaulting him on October 11th last.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that during the first incident Quigley kicked and hit the man’s door after being refused entry. The man left to tell a neighbour what had happened and Quigley entered his home through the open door, taking a knife from the kitchen. Gardaí were alerted and arrived to find Quigley in an intoxicated state.

Waiting

The man said he felt Quigley must have been waiting for him as he returned home from dinner with his daughter at the time of the second incident. He said Quigley pushed him inside said the man had “put me in prison”.

He was punched by Quigley in the head, stomach and back and held in a headlock. The man said he thought he was going to die during the assault.

“I cannot express how much fear I was in,” said the man, adding that he believed Quigley would return. He said he did not contact anyone and lay in bed until his daughter visited five days later.

Quigley was on bail for the first burglary at the time of the second offence.

Marc Murphy BL, defending, handed in a “warts and all” psychological report on behalf of his client, as well as a letter of apology which he described as “full and frank”. He said Quigley had not applied for bail and understood the seriousness of the charges.

Counsel said Quigley had a poor memory of what had happened during the offending and took no issues with the man’s account.

He asked the court to note his guilty plea and the fact he is using his time in custody positively. He said Quigley was now drug free and was reflecting on what the future may hold away from the cycle of drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Judge Karen O’Connor remanded Quigley in continuing custody and adjourned sentencing until October 29th to allow a probation report be prepared.