Girl who suffered fracture when school radiator fell on her awarded over €56,000

A 10-year-old girl, who suffered a fracture to her left foot when a heavy radiator fell off the wall in her school, has been awarded just over €56,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Eileen McAuley, counsel for Keira Kuts, of Carlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, told Judge John O’Connor the accident had happened in October 2016 when the girl was aged seven.

Ms McAuley, who appeared with Synnott Lawline Solicitors, for the child said she had been with her class in the library of St Catherine’s Senior School, Cabra, when the heavy iron radiator had come away from the wall and struck her foot.

Counsel said the girl, who sued through her father Roman Kuts, had been immediately taken by car to the emergency department of Temple Street children’s hospital.

Her foot had been x-rayed and it had been found that a metatarsal bone in her foot had been fractured. She had been put in a cast for four weeks and then had to use a boot for another four weeks. Her foot had been found to be entirely normal when reviewed last year.

Ms McAuley said the fracture had fully healed and doctors were entirely satisfied there would be no long term effects.

Judge O’Connor approved a settlement offer of €55,000 together with €1,168 special damages.