Girl scalded with hot soup at creche offered €32,000 in damages

A two-year-old girl’s right arm, hand and fingers were scalded when a creche worker tripped and spilled hot soup on her, the Circuit Civil Court was told on Tuesday.

Sharbee Morrin, counsel for Lea Ben Haim, who is now aged six, said she had developed blisters when her right forearm was scalded in the accident at the Giraffe Childcare Creche at Mayor Street in the Financial Services Centre area of Dublin.

Mr Morrin, who appeared with O’Hanrahan Lally D’Alton Solicitors for Lea, told Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke the accident happened only three days before Christmas 2014.

He said one of the employees at the creche had tripped while carrying a bowl of very hot tomato soup which then splashed over Lea’s arm, hand and fingers.

She had been taken to the accident and emergency department of Temple Street children’s Hospital where water gel was immediately applied together with a dressing of her wounds.

Lea, through her mother Miriam Ben Haim, of Sydenham Mews, Dunlaoghaire, Co Dublin, sued Giraffe Childcare Unlimited Company, which has its registered office at Adamstown Avenue, Castlegate, Lucan, Co Dublin, on grounds of negligence.

Mr Morrin said Lea had been left with faint marking on her arm which was now difficult to see at conversational distance. He said the Injuries Board had initially assessed damages at €25,000 but this had been increased to €32,000 following negotiations with the defendant. He recommended acceptance of the offer to the court.

Ms Miriam Ben Haim, in an affidavit to the court, said that Consultant Plastic Surgeon Mr Eamon Beausang had stated that while a marking would be permanent on Lea’s arm it would not require any treatment in the future.

Judge Groarke, who examined Lea’s arm in court, said the offer was a very good one and he was happy to approve it.