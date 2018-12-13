Girl (10) who broke ankle after slipping at camp gets €18,000

A 10-year-old girl who slipped on soap bubbles and broke her ankle at a summer camp four years ago has been awarded €18,000 damages against her school.

Layna Goff, of Airlie Heights, Lucan, Co Dublin, had been given bubbles to play with at the Scoile Mhuire Summer Camp in Airlie Heights, barrister Luke Saxton told the Circuit Civil Court.

Shortly afterwards, while skipping, she had slipped on some of the bubbles mixture and fractured her left ankle, Mr Saxton said.

He told Judge Eugene O’Kelly she had been taken to Tallaght Hospital where an X-ray revealed the fracture.

She had been placed in a back slab followed by use of a walking boot.

Mr Saxton, who appeared with Kevin O’Gorman Solicitors, said Layna, who sued the school through her mother Lisa Goff on the grounds of negligence, had been offered a settlement of €18,000 together with expenses of €1,133 and he was asking the court to accept the offer.

Judge O’Kelly, who had been told a full defence had been entered to the claim, said she had made a full recovery and he approved the settlement.