Garda remanded on bail over fatal crash

A garda was remanded on bail at Trim Circuit Court on Tuesday charged in connection with a fatal road crash two years ago.

Patrick McDonnell with an address at Corofin, Co Galway is accused of dangerous driving causing death on February 13th, 2016.

Mother of three Jacqueline Wolohan (51) of Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin died when her car was involved in a collision on the M4 motorway between Enfield and Kinnegad.

The case was adjourned to February when a date for a trial will be set.