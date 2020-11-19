Father of four who admitted sexually abusing child is jailed for seven years

A father-of-four who admitted sexually abusing and “prostituting” a child has been jailed for seven years.

John Lewis (52) of Foxborough Road, Lucan, Dublin, admitted to having sexual intercourse with the then 16-year-old girl on 10 to 20 occasions.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim signed a purported “contract” which committed her to obey any instruction of Lewis “without hesitation or prejudice” and under which terms she was obliged to perform 128 different sexual acts.

Lewis lodged payments into a bank account for the victim which she received for engaging in sexual activity with other adult men. The court heard evidence of one occasion during which the victim was sexually abused by Lewis and four other men.

Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of defilement of a child and the sexual exploitation of a child at unknown locations in the State on October 12th, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at his address on October 18th, 2018.

The court heard that the offending behaviour took place between February 2018 and October 2018 and other counts from within this period were taken into consideration in sentencing.