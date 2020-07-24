Bus driver lied repeatedly in failed €60,000 damages claim, judge says

A driver for Dublin Bus, who was held by a judge to have repeatedly lied under oath, has lost a €60,000 rear-ending damages claim and been directed to pay the legal costs and expenses of RSA Insurance.

Judge John O’Connor told Freddy Diankenda (45) that the court was satisfied he had told one lie after another in his evidence and that he had deliberately withheld relevant information from doctors and his legal team in the case.

He said he would not make any orders with regard to remitting papers in the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as he felt it was a matter for insurance companies in such actions to advocate any potential criminal follow-up.

Judge O’Connor told barrister Paul McMorrow, counsel for RSA Insurance, which successfully applied to have Mr Diankenda’s case thrown out, that the court was conscious about doing anything that might prejudice a trial.

Mr McMorrow, who appeared with Lisa Conkey of BAC Beachcroft Solicitors for RSA and its insured driver, Elizabeth Robertson, had asked Judge O’Connor if he would consider referring the case to the DPP.

In an application under the Civil Liability and Courts Act, Mr McMorrow said Mr Diankenda had lied to doctors, the court and his solicitor and counsel about a third accident and personal injuries claim he had kept hidden.

Mr McMorrow said Mr Diankenda had obtained €14,000 damages from a first rear ending accident in 2016 and was now seeking damages for a second accident he claimed had happened only three weeks later. He had not told anyone of a claim for a third rear-ending accident in 2017, made against AXA Insurance.

Cover up

Judge O’Connor said that not only had Mr Diankenda told lies he had attempted to cover them up in replies to questions put to him by Mr McMorrow.

Mr Diankenda, of Priory Grove, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath, claimed he suffered what are commonly known as whiplash injuries to his neck and shoulders when Ms Robertson drove into the back of his cousin’s car in Lucan in September 2016.

Mr McMorrow told the court that Mr Diankenda stated to a doctor that the car, in which he was a passenger, was driven into at speed and also that Ms Robertson had tried to reverse from the point of collision. Counsel said she denied this but no defence witnesses were called before the case was dismissed.

After readily conceding he had an earlier accident similar to the one before the court, Mr Diankenda, in the view of the judge, had deliberately refused to answer questions relating to the third claim he attempted to make against AXA.

An order for costs was made against Mr Diankenda.