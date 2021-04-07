Boy (15) charged with fatal stabbing of woman at IFSC further remanded

The Director of Prosecutions (DPP) has received an “extensive” and “voluminous” file on a 15-year-old boy charged over an attack on a mother-of-two who died after a stabbing in Dublin’s IFSC, a court has heard.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (48) originally from Mongolia but living in Dublin with her family for a number of years, was rushed to the Mater Hospital following an attack on January 20th last.

The incident happened at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay, as the office cleaner was making her way home from work.

She remained in a critical condition for two weeks before she passed away on February 3rd last.

Her husband Ulambayar stayed by her bedside and close family members flew over from Mongolia.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested and remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on January 23rd.

He made no reply when charged with assault causing harm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building, in the IFSC in Dublin 1.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident and could face further charges.

The case was back before Judge Deirdre Gearty at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday.

A State solicitor confirmed the investigation file was with the DPP now. It was described as a “pretty extensive file” and “voluminous”, and directions were not yet available.

More time was needed for the DPP to assess the file and give directions, Judge Geary was told.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said the boy, who greeted the judge when he entered the courtroom, was anxious to progress matters.

He has been in custody since January and it was indicated last month that if directions were not available on Wednesday, it would be noted and recorded as “time passing”.

The defence appreciated it was complex file. The boy was a juvenile and there was an obligation on the prosecution to expedite juvenile cases, all the more so when detention was involved, she submitted.

Judge Gearty granted the prosecution more time to get directions but also agreed to mark the case as time passing. She remanded the boy, who was accompanied to court by a close family member, in continuing custody to appear again on April 21st next.

The boy has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Earlier the court also heard that gardaí had launched a criminal investigation into claims the boy had been identified on social media platforms, which is a breach of his right to anonymity.