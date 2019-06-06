Alan Wilson charged with three counts of attempted murder

Alan Wilson, who last week pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to a murder plot, has been further charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Alan Wilson (40), with an address at New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 was charged with attempting to murder Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at the Players Lounge pub, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3 on July 26th, 2010.

Wilson was also charged with the possession of firearms, namely a .38 Special Calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and a .32 Auto Calibre Zastava semi-automatic pistol with intent to endanger life on the same occasion.

He was further charged with the possession of ammunition, namely .38 special calibre ammunition and .32 auto calibre ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The non-jury court heard on Thursday that Wilson told gardaí he had “absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

Inadequate

Last week, Wilson admitted to conspiring with Joseph Kelly, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15th and November 6th, 2017, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the three-judge court on Thursday that the DPP had directed that Wilson be tried in respect of the offences at the non-jury court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in their opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Inspector Ian Donoghue, of Clontarf Garda station, told the court he met Wilson on Thursday morning in the precincts of the court and handed him a copy of the charge sheet, which was explained to him.

Insp Donoghue said Wilson was cautioned and replied: “I’ve absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

Wilson, who appeared before the court wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans, stood as requested when the court registrar read the five charges to him.

An application for legal aid was made by defence counsel James Dwyer SC on behalf of his client and this was granted by the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded Wilson in custody until July 29th, when a book of evidence is expected to be served on the defendant.