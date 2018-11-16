Cocaine worth €145,000 seized by gardaí in Dublin

Two kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of €145,000 was seized by gardaí in an operation on Friday.

The Garda National Drugs and organised Crime Bureau, supported by Security and Intelligence, stopped a car outside the Sheepmore Estate, in Blanchardstown, Dublin at about 4pm.

A 39- year-old man, the sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

He is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.