Boy (16) arrested in relation to €30,000 bank account fraud

A 16-year-old boy suspected of receiving €30,000 from fraud into his bank account was under arrest in Dublin on Friday after a search on his home early in the day.

The arrest comes just a week after Det Supt Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau warned children as young as 15-years-old were being recruited by gangs as money mules.

This involves young people allowing their bank accounts to be used by gangs involved mainly in frauds and other cyber-enabled crimes.

The teenager arrested on Friday is the 16th person arrested under the Garda’s Operation Skein, which is investigating criminals in Ireland defrauding companies using fake invoices and laundering the proceeds of their crimes.

The investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has been investigating the criminal network for about two years and believes it has linked more than €6 million to the gang members.

The Irish Times understands the boy arrested on Friday has been linked to another suspect, who works in a Bank in Ireland, by a piece of physical evidence found when the bank worker’s home was searched earlier this year.

Detectives searched the 16-year-old’s family home in Tallaght, west Dublin, on Friday morning and arrested the teenager during the search.

The boy was being quizzed about his suspected involvement in the criminal network, specifically receiving some €30,000 in his bank account late last year.

“Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male juvenile, today after a search was conducted in Tallaght, Co Dublin,” Garda Headquarters said, confirming the latest Operation Skein arrest.

The boy was being held at Tallaght Garda station under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, which allows his detention for up to seven days without charge and is used to investigate suspected organised crime.

A man who was arrested on Monday was still being held on Friday in Irishtown Garda station, south Dublin. He is suspected of helping to direct the criminal network.

That man, a foreign national living in the Republic, has had his period of detention extended several times since he was detained.

Gardaí were considering bringing him before Dublin District Court late on Friday to further extend his detention to a maximum of seven days without charge. Sources said the role he is alleged to have played in the fraud gang’s operation was more significant than the crimes the teenager was suspected of.

He is in his 20s and was detained after searches carried out in Co Kildare on Monday. He was being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The international invoice-redirect gang under investigation under Operation Skein has a large operation in the Republic and gardaí believe they can link it to frauds totalling €6.3 million, of which €5 million has been lodged or moved through bank accounts in Ireland.

Invoice-redirect fraud involves crime gangs tricking companies into lodging money into accounts controlled by the criminals.

They send invoices that are purporting to come from one of the targeted companies’ trading partners and effectively dupe their victims into paying money into accounts they control.