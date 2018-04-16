Man with bullet wound to hand taken to Mater

Gunshot injuries not believed to be life-threatening

Gardaí have appealed for information regarding an incident which led to a man with gunshot damage to his hand arriving at the Mater hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Frank Miller

A man has been brought to the Mater hospital after receiving a gunshot wound in his hand.

A Garda spokesman said they are aware of the incident and that no complaint has been made to gardaí at this time.

His injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Gardaí in Finglas have appealed to the public for information regarding the incident.