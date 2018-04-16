Man with bullet wound to hand taken to Mater
Gunshot injuries not believed to be life-threatening
Gardaí have appealed for information regarding an incident which led to a man with gunshot damage to his hand arriving at the Mater hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Frank Miller
A man has been brought to the Mater hospital after receiving a gunshot wound in his hand.
A Garda spokesman said they are aware of the incident and that no complaint has been made to gardaí at this time.
His injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.
Gardaí in Finglas have appealed to the public for information regarding the incident.