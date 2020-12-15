Assailant robs box from cash-in-transit worker

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information following a cash-in-transit robbery in the city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A cash-in-transit worker was returning to his security van after collecting a cash box from a retail unit on Thomas Street when he was threatened by a lone male armed with a hammer. The man took hold of the cash box, which contained an undisclosed sum of money, before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. The incident took place at around 12.45pm.

Later an empty cash box was discovered on fire at St Kevin’s Avenue, an approximate six-minute cycle from the scene of the robbery. The fire was put out and the scene and box have been preserved for technical and forensic examination. Nobody was physically harmed in the raid, according to a Garda spokesman.