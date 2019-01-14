Pricewatch readers’ queries: Parcel Motel’s crossed wires lack resolution

A reader called Aisling called us and said she was at her wits end over two pairs of missing Ugg boots.

“I ordered two pairs on Black Friday and they were delivered to my NI Parcel Motel Address on December 3rd/4th,” she says.

“Then they were delivered to the wrong person. The lady returned them and Parcel Motel went on to lose them.

“They asked me two weeks ago to submit an invoice. The invoice was lost in the box so I contacted Ugg who reissued my shipping confirmation with the items and price broken down.”

She has now called Parcel Motel 20 times and says the the average wait time has been 30 minutes before anyone even picks up the phone.

“Each time I am told there is no one from management to speak to me and no one has returned my calls or emails.

“I have tried calling, email, Facebook, Twitter and none of these methods have gotten me anywhere. The items cost £174/€193. Worst of all these were intended as Christmas presents for my sisters.”

Response

We contacted Parcel Motel and received the following statement: “Like any carrier, the Parcel Motel service relies on parcels being sufficiently addressed and in the case of Parcel Motel in particular, it is imperative that the customer’s full name and PMID (Parcel Motel account number) is present on the address label.

“Although we have a management system for unidentified parcels, some parcels which arrive without PMIDs can be misrouted or delayed.

“Unfortunately Ms Keogh’s parcel arrived without a PMID and was misrouted to another customer, but we were able to retrieve it, and we are happy to report that Ms Keogh’s parcel has now been delivered to her local Parcel Motel.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this delay may have caused.”